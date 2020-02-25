China Sentences Swedish Bookseller to 10 Years in Prison

In this Jan. 3, 2016, file photo, protesters try to stick photos of missing booksellers, one of which shows Gui Minhai at left, during a protest outside the Liaison of the Central People's Government in Hong Kong. The Communist Party newspaper Global Times said Monday, Feb. 29, 2016, that Gui had admitted to selling more than 4,000 books by mail despite knowing they had not been approved by Chinas publications authority.
Vincent Yu–AP
By Associated Press
12:05 AM EST

(BEIJING) — A court in eastern China announced Tuesday that it has sentenced Gui Minhai, a naturalized Swedish citizen, to 10 years in prison.

The Ningbo Intermediate People’s Court convicted Gui of “illegally providing intelligence overseas,” the court said in a statement published online.

For years, Gui sold gossipy books about Chinese leaders in the semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong. He first disappeared in 2015, when he was believed to have been abducted by Chinese agents from his seaside home in Thailand.

After Gui was released into house arrest in Ningbo, the eastern Chinese city where he was born, police detained him once again in 2018 while he was in the company of two Swedish diplomats with whom he was traveling to Beijing.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

