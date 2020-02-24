Single Bullet Injures 7 People After Man Fires Shot at Houston Flea Market: Police

Seven people were injured by one bullet after a man claims he accidentally fired his weapon during a dance at a flea market in Houston on Sunday, according to authorities.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that around 7 p.m., a witness reported seeing someone with a gun as a shot was fired. The bullet struck one man in the leg. Sheriff Gonzalez said that the bullet went through the man’s leg and likely ricocheted off the floor. Shrapnel from the bullet is believed to have struck several others.
Jose Manuel Guerrero, 25, was arrested and charged with a felony count of aggravated assault. Guerro told authorities that the gun was in his pocket, which doesn’t match with what evidence authorities said they have. Gonzalez added that the suspect had been drinking.
“Guns and alcohol aren’t a good mix, especially when he’s not supposed to have a gun in this establishment,” Sheriff Gonzalez added.
Authorities said that they are unsure if there was some altercation that led to this or if it was an accident. Guerrero told authorities that it was an accident.
Aside from the man that was shot in the leg, the others suffered minor wounds, according to Gonzalez.
The flea market is a popular location in the area, according to authorities, who said there were children in attendance. There were also signs posted that no weapons were allowed inside and the area was well-protected by police.
“It’s just very very lucky that no one was seriously injured or wounded,” Gonzalez said on Sunday night.
Gonzalez commended the officers for helping those who were injured by applying tourniquets to wounds, however, he acknowledged that it’s a little too familiar for them.
“We’re getting too much practice to be quite honest,” Sheriff Gonzalez said.