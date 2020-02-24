Michael Jordan Gives Emotional Eulogy at Kobe Bryant's Memorial

During Monday’s memorial service honoring Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant and the seven others who lost their lives in a helicopter accident on Jan. 26, NBA legend Michael Jordan gave a heartfelt speech about the basketball star, reminiscing about their relationship and what Bryant meant to the world.

“Kobe was my dear friend, he was like a little brother,” Jordan said at the memorial service at Staples Center in Los Angeles to the thousands in attendance. “When Kobe died, a little piece of me died.”

Jordan spoke about the sibling-like relationship he and Bryant had. He said that Bryant would reach out to him all the time and at all hours of the night to talk about post-up moves or footwork. Jordan said at first it was an aggravation, but that he recognized the passion that Bryant had for the game of basketball.

“This kid had passion like you would never know,” Jordan said. “As I got to know him, I wanted to be the best big brother that I could be.”

Bryant, who modeled much of his game after Jordan, played against Jordan eight times in his career. One of their most notable matchups came in December 1997, when Bryant scored 33 points and Jordan had 36. In their last matchup together in 2003, Bryant scored 55 point against Jordan. Jordan retired for the third and final time at the end of that season.

“Everyone always wanted to talk about the comparisons between he and I. I just wanted to talk about Kobe,” Jordan said.

Jordan added that they didn’t only talk about basketball, they spoke about business, family and life in general.

“He was just trying to be a better person,” Jordan said.

Jordan related a story from a few months ago when Bryant texted him, asking what kind of basketball moves Jordan worked on when he was 12 so he could better teach Gianna.

“This was at 2 o’clock in the morning,” Jordan said.

As he grew emotional on stage, Jordan joked about the now infamous meme of him crying, and how he didn’t want to see a new one circulating around.

“I told my wife I wasn’t going to do this cause I didn’t want to see that for the next three or four years,” Jordan said. “That is what Kobe Bryant does to me.”

Jordan was one of the handful of athletes and sports figure who spoke during the memorial service that included his former teammate Shaquille O’Neal, Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka, WNBA superstar Diana Taurasi and Bryant’s wife and Gianna’s mother Vanessa Bryant.

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Choose your country United States of America Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, Democratic Republic of Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Faeroe Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Monaco Mongolia Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of Korea Republic of Moldova Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Virgin Islands (U.S.) Virgin Islands (British) Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Please enter a valid email address. Please select your country. I can confirm I have read and accept the Terms Of Use. Please check to proceed. Sign Up Now You may unsubscribe from email communication at any time. See our Privacy Policy for further details. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Write to Josiah Bates at josiah.bates@time.com.