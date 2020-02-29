Barack and Michelle Obama are following the success of their production company’s first collaboration with Netflix, American Factory — the documentary about a Chinese company opening a factory in Ohio that won Best Documentary Feature at last month’s Oscars — with another documentary available March 25.
Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution chronicles how an upstate New York summer camp for teenagers with disabilities in 1971 led to the formation of the disability rights movement and, ultimately, the 1990 passing of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The documentary won the Audience Award at Sundance and is already generating a new wave of Oscar buzz for the former president and first lady.
Netflix continues its focus on the realm of documentaries with a second season of Dirty Money streaming March 11, all about the U.S. payday lending industry.
The streamer is also airing the third season of its Emmy-winning series Ozark on March 27, starring Jason Bateman, Julia Garner and Laura Linney.
On the original movie front, Netflix debuts action-comedy Spenser Confidential on March 6, directed by Peter Berg and starring Mark Wahlberg, Winston Duke, Alan Arkin and singer Post Malone.
Here is everything new on Netflix this month — and everything set to leave the streamer.
Here are the new Netflix originals in March 2020
Available TBD
ARASHI’s Diary — Voyage
The English Game
Ladies Up
Available March 1
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2
Available March 3
Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis
Available March 5
Castlevania: Season 3
Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors
Available March 6
Guilty
I am Jonas
Paradise PD: Part 2
The Protector: Season 3
Spenser Confidential
Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City
Ugly Delicious: Season 2
Available March 8
Sitara: Let Girls Dream
Available March 10
Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal
Marc Maron: End Times Fun
Available March 11
The Circle Brazil
Dirty Money: Season 2
On My Block: Season 3
Available March 12
Hospital Playlist
Available March 13
100 Humans
BEASTARS
Bloodride
Elite: Season 3
Go Karts
Kingdom: Season 2
Lost Girls
The Valhalla Murders
Women of the Night
Available March 16
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3
Available March 17
Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy
Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom
Available March 19
Altered Carbon: Resleeved
Feel Good
Available March 20
A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story
Archibald’s Next Big Thing: Season 2
Buddi
Dino Girl Gauko: Season 2
Greenhouse Academy: Season 4
The Letter for the King
Maska
The Platform
Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker
Ultras
Tiger King
Available March 23
Sol Levante
Available March 25
Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution
Curtiz
The Occupant (Hogar)
YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3
Available March 26
7SEEDS: Part 2
Unorthodox
Available March 27
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2
The Decline
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon
Ozark: Season 3
True: Wuzzle Wegg Day
Uncorked
Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in March 2020
Available March 1
Always a Bridesmaid
Beyond the Mat
Cop Out
Corpse Bride
Donnie Brasco
Freedom Writers
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
GoodFellas
Haywire
He’s Just Not That Into You
Hook
Hugo
Kung Fu Panda 2
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Life as We Know It
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
Outbreak
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Extinction
Richie Rich
Semi-Pro
Sleepover
Space Jam
The Gift
The Interview
The Shawshank Redemption
The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: S3
There Will Be Blood
Tootsie
Valentine’s Day
Velvet Colección: Grand Finale
ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas
Available March 4
Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything
Available March 11
Last Ferry
Summer Night
Available March 15
Aftermath
Available March 16
Search Party
Silver Linings Playbook
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
The Young Messiah
Available March 17
All American: Season 2
Black Lightning: Season 2
Available March 18
Lu Over the Wall
Available March 26
Blood Father
Available March 27
Killing Them Softly
There’s Something in the Water
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in March 2020
Leaving March 3
Marvel Studios’ Black Panther
The Men Who Stare at Goats
Leaving March 4
F the Prom
Leaving March 7
Blue Jasmine
The Jane Austen Book Club
The Waterboy
Leaving March 9
Eat Pray Love
Leaving March 14
Men in Black
Men in Black II
Mystery Science Theater 3000 Collection : Classic: Collection 3
Leaving March 15
Coraline
Leaving March 17
Being Mary Jane: The Series: Seasons 1-4
Leaving March 19
The L Word: Seasons 1-6
Zodiac
Leaving March 24
Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time
Leaving March 30
Batman Begins
Charlie’s Angels
Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle
Death at a Funeral
Drugs, Inc.: Season 5
Hairspray
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
New York Minute
P.S. I Love You
Paranormal Activity
Small Soldiers
The Dark Knight
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Wild Wild West