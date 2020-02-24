Floating chairs. Twenty-six floating chairs. That’s the strange interior design hill that someone chose to figuratively die on at this house in Texas, which has rapidly become internet-famous thanks to the writer and critic behind the architecture critique site McMansion Hell, Kate Wagner.

According to Wagner, the image of the unusual home was submitted to a livestream she was hosting. In it, we see the spacious, grey-toned suburban kitchen of an anonymous house. There’s a giant granite-topped kitchen island, glossy hardwood floors and large windows looking out onto the street beyond; all pretty normal, if a bit unremarkable.

But there’s one element that really sticks out: the floating chairs arranged under the island’s counter. And then you see there are levels to the chairs, because there’s another set of them along a second counter, and the long dining table by the windows is fully furnished by floating chairs. No legs anywhere to be seen. All told, commenters have counted 26 of the chairs in the one room. And they have questions.

McMansion Hell is a “bi-monthly blog that aims to educate the masses about architectural concepts, urban planning, environmentalism and history by making examples out of the places we love to hate the most: the suburbs,” Wagner’s description for her site explains. (You can follow and support her work on her Patreon as well.) “By alternating comedy-oriented takedowns of individual houses with weekly informative essays about urbanism, architecture, sociology, and interior design, McMansionHell hopes to open readers’ eyes to the world around them, and inspire them to make it a better one.”

This particular tweet has certainly opened up many viewers’ eyes to the strange world of floating chairs and the homeowners who must contort themselves to slip into the fixed chairs’ seats. To each their own, of course. And there is one big thing going for it: this house must be very easy to clean.

