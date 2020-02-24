Lil Nas X celebrated his NAACP Image Award win for Outstanding New Artist on Saturday night in an unexpected, but entirely delightful manner: by crashing a wedding at Disney World.
In a video shared to his Twitter account, the viral “Old Town Road” artist can be seen walking the bride into a ballroom at Disney World, with both attired in all white: the bride, wearing an elegant lace wedding gown and Lil Nas X, wearing a white sweatshirt and sweatpants emblazoned with colorful graphics and a matching white cowboy hat, his signature accessory.
After escorting the bride, Lil Nas X wasted no time before joining the party and dancing with wedding guests to his hit song; in the background, guests can be seen sharing their astonishment at seeing the rapper in their midst.
Crashing a wedding to your own Grammy award-winning track? That’s a surefire way to make an entrance. See Lil Nas X at this Disney World wedding below.