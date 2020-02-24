2020 Election

'It's Our Turn Now.' Marianne Williamson Endorses Bernie Sanders for President

Marianne Williamson speaks during a Bloomberg Television interview in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019.
Andrew Harrer — Bloomberg via Getty Images
By Associated Press
6:40 AM EST

Former Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson, who was a major supporter of Bernie Sanders in 2016, is endorsing the Vermont senator for president.

The spiritual guru, bestselling author and Texas native made the announcement Sunday at a rally in Austin. It was the last of four rallies Sanders held in Texas this weekend coming off his victory in the Nevada caucus, cementing his status as the front-runner in the Democratic field.

“It’s time for us to take a stand with Bernie,” Williamson said. “It’s our turn now.”

Williamson ended her campaign in January, saying at the time she did not want to make it tougher for a progressive to win. She had barely registered in the polls and struggled in fundraising since launching her bid for president last January.

