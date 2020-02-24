Malaysia's 94-Year-Old Prime Minister Abruptly Submits Resignation Amid Political Turmoil

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, pictured at a summit on Dec. 19, 2019, has submitted his resignation to Malaysia's king.
Mohd Rasfan–AFP/Getty Images
By Yudith Ho / Bloomberg
1:45 AM EST

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad abruptly submitted his resignation to the king on Monday after infighting in the ruling coalition over his successor came to a head, throwing the Southeast Asian nation into fresh turmoil.

The statement from his office contained no other details. It was unclear whether Mahathir would step down to form a new government, or to pave the way for a successor.

Earlier on Monday, Anwar Ibrahim — who is positioned to succeed Mahathir — said he had a “very good meeting” with Mahathir.

“Suffice that we are clear so far,” Anwar told reporters before joining a meeting of his People’s Justice Party. “It was a very good meeting and I am touched by his attitude and stance to not bow down to a group that wants to usurp power without setting an agenda of change.”

