HBO Max Confirms Plans For 'Unscripted' Friends Reunion Special, Featuring All 6 Main Characters

The cast of "Friends," L—R: Matt le Blanc as Joey Tribbiani, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller
David Bjerke—NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
By Associated Press
February 21, 2020

(LOS ANGELES) — WarnerMedia’s new streaming service will debut with some extra Friends.

The company announced Friday that the entire original Friends cast will reunite for an unscripted special that will be available on HBO Max when the service debuts in May.

A reunion has been long-sought by fans of the NBC series, which ended its 236-episode run in 2004. HBO Max will also carry every episode of the sitcom, which has proved enduringly popular, including with young audiences who discovered the show when it was available on Netflix.

The show made Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer into household names and won six Emmy Awards.

“Guess you could call this the one where they all got back together — we are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa, and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be programmed alongside the entire ‘Friends’ library,” said Kevin Reilly, HBO Max’s chief content officer.

The special is being called a “celebration of the beloved show” and will be shot on the same Burbank, California, soundstage where the series filmed.

The stars posted identical Instragram posts of an old publicity photo of all them with the caption, “It’s happening.”

The show’s stars and its co-creator, Marta Kauffman, have long fielded questions about a possible reunion. Rumblings of an unscripted reunion special picked up after the WarnerMedia announced it would launch its HBO Max service into the crowded streaming landscape.

It was also announced Friday that cable channel TBS will air the show’s entire run weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Most Popular on TIME
1
I Exposed Harassment at Uber. The Aftermath Was Terrifying
2
Shocked Cat Looking in Two Mirrors at Once Has Extreme Self-Awareness
3
Why Trump Fired His Acting DNI

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories
1
I Exposed Harassment at Uber. The Aftermath Was Terrifying
2
Shocked Cat Looking in Two Mirrors at Once Has Extreme Self-Awareness
3
Why Trump Fired His Acting DNI
4
Westerdam Cruise Ship Man Escaped From Cambodia

Related Stories

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE