Let Us Introduce You to the Party People Doing the JLo Dance Challenge and Acing It

When the queen herself Jennifer Lopez says “dance,” people get moving.
The Hustlers star and professional social media aficionado has started her own dance trend on TikTok, one that people of all ages are participating in. Since her performance at the Super Bowl LIV halftime show on Feb. 2, the artist has been sharing additions to the #JLoTikTokChallenge, as fans recreate moments of choreography from the performance.
On Feb. 9, Lopez asked fans to dance to the “Que Calor” and “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” section from her Super Bowl mashup. Soon enough, hundreds took to Twitter, TikTok and Instagram to share their takes on the choreography by Parris Goebel, who also choreographed and directed Justin Bieber’s “Sorry” music video.
The responses, some from professional dancers and some from dedicated JLo fans, are amazing.
Lopez also encouraged dangers to recreate the “On the Floor” moment, sharing many of those to her own page.
But in a lovely collaboration between Lopez and TikTok’s biggest dancer, she even danced to “On the Floor” with Charli D’Amelio.
Shakira, who shared the halftime show spotlight, also has her own dance challenge based on Super Bowl choreography. Shakira encouraged fans to do the #ChampetaChallenge, and try the Afro-Caribbean Champeta style of dance on their own.
Kelly Ripa got in on the action, sharing her own rendition of Shakira’s challenge on her Instagram.
Is it time for next year’s Super Bowl halftime show yet? We’re going to need some more moves to hold us over.