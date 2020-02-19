Woman Doing Random Challenge Shuts It All Down With Her Amazing Singing Voice

By Megan McCluskey
11:39 AM EST

Since Bradley Cooper’s remake of A Star Is Born hit theaters in 2018, the Oscar-winning “Shallow” has become a karaoke favorite. But it’s not often — read: rarely ever — that someone comes even remotely close to hitting the notes of the song like Lady Gaga.

That’s why a video of a woman belting out “Shallow” in a voice that calls to mind Gaga’s herself became an overnight viral sensation after it was shared on Facebook by British comedian Kevin Freshwater on Sunday. In the clip, which was pulled from a segment called “Finish the Lyric” in which Freshwater walks up to random passerby and challenges them to complete verses of popular songs he sings at them, the woman is approached by Freshwater while walking through a subway station.

At first, the woman, who has since been identified as professional singer Charlotte Awbery, tentatively croons the first few lines of Lady Gaga’s verse. But after some encouragement from Freshwater, she begins beautifully belting out the chorus of the ballad.

The full video has been liked over 174,000 times and shared over 71,000 on Facebook alone while Awbery’s solo clip has also gone viral on Twitter.

A star is born, indeed.

