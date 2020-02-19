Here's the Secret Meaning Behind the BTS Small No. 7 Memes You're Seeing Everywhere

By Cady Lang
10:46 AM EST

If you’ve been seeing a surplus of tiny sevens when you log onto Twitter, it’s not an influx of numerology enthusiasts, but instead another way for the ardent BTS army to show their love for the popular K-pop boy band.

Like the purple emoji hearts that BTS superfans posted in comments and tweets online, small superscript sevens have popped up in Twitter usernames, bios and the tweets themselves of loyal BTS supporters.

The number seven is significant for BTS for both obvious and less well-known reasons; for one thing, the band is made up of seven members: RM, SUGA, V, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, and J-Hope. Their upcoming album (which drops on Friday) is titled, Map of the Soul: 7, which can be interpreted as a nod to the number of people in the band and also to the number of years that they’ve been together, which is also seven.

However, RM also pointed out in an interview on the Zach Sang Show earlier this month that while the number seven not only references the people in the band and the time they’ve spent together, it also is a lucky number for them.

“Also, seven means very good luck, right?” he said. “Like jackpot.”

So maybe it should come as no surprise that BTS fans are eager to show support for the band by using tiny sevens as a sort of secret code online. See the best tiny sevens for BTS below.

