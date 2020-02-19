TIME Announces Expansion Plans and Speaker Lineup for the 2020 TIME 100 Summit

(New York, NY) — TIME will expand its TIME 100 Summit, the live event extension of the annual TIME 100 list of the most influential people in the world, to a two-day event in 2020. The second annual event, to be held on April 21 and April 22, will convene the TIME 100 community and speakers across a diverse range of sectors including government, business, entertainment, health and science, and more, to spotlight solutions and encourage action toward a better world.

“We are excited to build on the success of the first-ever TIME 100 Summit last April and the launch of new TIME 100 extensions, including the TIME 100 Health Summit and TIME 100 Next,” said TIME editor in chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal. “The TIME 100 is one of the most extraordinary communities of leaders and thought leaders in the world, and we will continue to look for new ways to bring them together as a force for collaboration and change.”

The initial list of speakers confirmed for the 2020 TIME 100 Summit include Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, the 68th U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, poet and author Margaret Atwood, Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos, actor, producer and co-founder of Bring Change to Mind Glenn Close, professional model and Modelland founder Tyra Banks, Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky, Lumi Labs co-founder Marissa Mayer, PepsiCo Inc.’s former chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi, CFDA designer Christian Siriano, and comedian, talk show host and actor Lilly Singh. Additional speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

“We are thrilled to announce this dynamic list of speakers for the 2020 TIME 100 Summit,” said TIME executive editor and editorial director of the TIME 100 Dan Macsai. “As we engage the TIME 100 community in new ways, we also look forward to expanding the range of perspectives we can bring to the Summit stage over the course of two days.”

As part of the expansion of the TIME 100 Summit, in addition to main stage programming, this year’s event will offer on-site breakout sessions centered on topics like empowering female leaders and exploring how businesses should address the climate crisis. TIME will also expand the TIME 100 Summit Rising Stars Program to include more young leaders doing extraordinary work in their respective fields, as well as standout college students.

Following the conclusion of the TIME 100 Summit, TIME will host the 16th annual TIME 100 Gala celebrating TIME’s 2020 list of the world’s most influential people. Both the 2020 TIME 100 Summit and TIME 100 Gala will take place at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, New York.

For the first time, TIME will work with David Korins, the Emmy-winning creative director known for his work on critically acclaimed Broadway shows like Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen, as creative director for both the TIME 100 Summit and Gala. productionglue will oversee event production for both events.

Partners for the 2020 TIME 100 Summit include presenting partner Citi and signature partner State Farm.

For updates and additional information about the invitation-only event event, visit: time100summit.com

Read about the TIME 100 here: time.com/100

Contact us at editors@time.com.