Trump Commutes Ex-Governor Rod Blagojevich's Corruption Sentence in Midst of Clemency Blitz

President Donald Trump talks to the media before he boards Air Force One for a trip to Los Angeles to attend a campaign fundraiser on Feb. 18, 2020, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.
Evan Vucci—AP
By Michael Tarm, Jill Colvin and Zeke Miller / AP
2:19 PM EST

(CHICAGO) —President Donald Trump has gone on a clemency blitz, commuting the 14-year prison sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich and pardoning former NYPD commissioner Bernie Kerik.

Trump also says he has granted clemency to financier Michael Milken, who pleaded guilty for violating U.S. securities laws. Kerik served just over three years for tax fraud and lying to the White House while being interviewed to be Homeland Security secretary.

Trump confirmed the news to reporters before departing for California.

Blagojevich was convicted of political corruption just months after he appeared on Trump’s reality TV show, “Celebrity Apprentice.”

 

