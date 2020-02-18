Queen Elizabeth's Nephew, Earl of Snowdon, Confirms Divorce

The Wedding of David Armstrong-Jones, Viscount Linley, to Serena Stanhope, at St Margaret's Church in London on Oct 8, 1993.
Getty Images
By Jasmine Aguilera
9:21 AM EST

David Armstrong-Jones, Earl of Snowdon, and his wife Serena have “amicably agreed” to file for a divorce after 26 years of marriage, the couple announced Tuesday.

Armstrong-Jones, the nephew of Queen Elizabeth II and son of Princess Margaret, is the second royal to confirm a split from his wife this month. The announcement comes a week after the Queen’s grandson, Peter Phillips, and his wife Autumn also announced their plans to split.

A spokesperson for the couple did not immediately respond to TIME’s request for comment, but told the BBC that the family is requesting privacy. “The Earl and Countess of Snowdon have amicably agreed that their marriage has come to an end and that they shall be divorced,” the spokesperson said.

Armstrong-Jones is the son of the Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret, who died in 2002, and photographer Anthony Amstrong-Jones, the first Earl of Snowdon, who died in 2017. He is currently the 22nd in line for the British throne. He and his wife have two children, 20 year-old Charles Armstrong-Jones, Viscount Linley, and Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones, 17.

Write to Jasmine Aguilera at jasmine.aguilera@time.com.

