This Should Come as No Surprise, But It Turns Out Adele Is the Perfect Wedding Singer

By Madeleine Carlisle
12:55 PM EST

Adele already has fifteen Grammys, an Oscar and a Golden Globe to her name, among many, many accolades. And it seems fair to say she could add a trophy — or at least a bouquet anointing her as the best surprise wedding singer.

On Saturday, the British singer attended the wedding of her good friend Laura Dockrill and Hugo White, a member of the British Indie band The Maccabees. And during the couple’s wedding reception at a South London pub, Adele took the stage and treated the crowd to a rousing public performance.

In videos posted on social media that appear to have been taken at the reception party, Adele can be seen running through some of her greatest hits, including “Rolling in the Deep.”

She also sang Candi Staton’s “Young Hearts Run Free,” and seemed understandably excited when Beyoncé’s “Crazy in Love” — a wedding reception classic, of course — began to play.

The singer may also have dropped a hint about her long-awaited fourth album, which will be her first release since 2015’s 25. In more audio leaked from the party, Adele can be heard telling her audience to, “expect my album in September.”

All in all, seems like a good party. Now, what about the cake?!

Write to Madeleine Carlisle at madeleine.carlisle@time.com.

