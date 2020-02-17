11 Children Among 26 People Shot During Single Weekend of Gun Violence in Chicago

At least 26 people have been shot — and four killed — over the holiday weekend in Chicago, including 11 children, in the second straight weekend of widespread gun violence to impact the city. No children were among the fatalities.

According to the Chicago Police Department, 15 shooting incidents over the weekend have already been reported, and that number could rise ahead of official numbers being released tomorrow.

Two incidents involving children were the result of accidental shootings involving kids playing with firearms, according to authorities. On Friday night, an 11-year-old was hit in the neck after he and a 7-year-old child found a gun inside a house, which then went off. He was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Later that same night, an 8-year-old and a 12-year-old were accidentally shot by a juvenile relative who was playing with a weapon inside another home. Both were taken to the hospital in fair condition.

In four separate incidents across Saturday and Sunday, teenagers were injured in drive-by shootings — in one shooting, a 17-year-old was offered drugs, and was shot after he refused; two teens were also among six people shot during a gathering in an apartment on Friday night. No one has been charged with a crime and police are investigating.

Read more: Two Women, Members of Community Group Dedicated to Stopping Violence in Chicago, Killed in Drive-By Shooting

On Saturday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted about the shootings involving minors, noting that the teens and children impacted appeared to have easy access to firearms. She argued that adults are failing these children, and that there needs to be “more accountability” among individuals and impacted communities, as well as the city as a whole.

Chicago Police spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi says that no criminal charges were filed with regards to the specific incidents involving accidental firearm discharges, because the childrens’ parents had attempted to secure their firearms. The children were able to find keys to where the guns were kept, however, Guglielmi explained.

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Choose your country United States of America Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, Democratic Republic of Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Faeroe Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Monaco Mongolia Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of Korea Republic of Moldova Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Virgin Islands (U.S.) Virgin Islands (British) Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Please enter a valid email address. Please select your country. I can confirm I have read and accept the Terms Of Use. Please check to proceed. Sign Up Now You may unsubscribe from email communication at any time. See our Privacy Policy for further details. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

No arrests have yet been made with regards to the four fatalities, none of whom have been publicly identified. Two of the dead were found in the street by police after reports of gunfire in the South Side neighborhood of Gresham. Another fatality was the result of an argument between two men on Sunday that led one to shoot the other; the fourth death occurred after two men were shot by a third man in a subway tunnel between the city’s Red and Blue lines, according to police. One of the men died at the scene while the other was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

These shooting incidents come just a week after Chicago suffered its worst shooting weekend of the year — 23 people were shot, with nine killed. It was the deadliest February weekend in the city in 18 years.

Write to Josiah Bates at josiah.bates@time.com.