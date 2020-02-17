President Trump Attends Trump Hotel Wedding of White House Aides Stephen Miller and Katie Waldman

By Associated Press
10:11 AM EST

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump went from the Daytona 500 on Sunday to attending the wedding of two top members of his administration, senior adviser Stephen Miller and Katie Waldman, press secretary for Vice President Mike Pence.

Shortly after landing at Andrews Air Force Base after a busy day in Florida, the president made a quick stop at the White House. The presidential motorcade then made a five-block jaunt to the Trump International Hotel where the White House announced after press queries that the president was attending “the wedding of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Miller.”

The combative Miller is one of the White House’s most conservative and influential voices in pushing moves that Trump has taken to curb immigration. He is widely viewed as the driving force behind the administration’s hardest-line immigration policies.

Waldman served as a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security before moving to the vice president’s office.

The press pool was held outside of the hotel during Sunday’s festivities. Trump spent more than two hours at the event.

