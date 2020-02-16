Rockets Hit Near U.S. Embassy in Baghdad: Officials

U.S. Embassy is seen from across the Tigris River in Baghdad, Iraq, on Jan. 3, 2020.
Khalid Mohammed—AP
By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA / AP
9:54 AM EST

(BAGHDAD) — At least four rockets hit near the sprawling U.S. Embassy in Baghdad and a Iraqi base hosting American troops inside the Green Zone early Sunday, but caused no casualties and only minor damage, U.S. and Iraqi officials said.

The attack came just before 3:30 a.m. local time, according to Col. Myles B. Caggins III, a spokesman for the U.S. military operation in Iraq. He only said the rockets hit the base hosting U.S. and other coalition forces.

However, three Iraqi security officials said two of the rockets fell inside the U.S. Embassy compound, while another hit near the coalition base. The Iraqi officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

The attack was the latest in a recent series of rocket and mortar strikes on Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops. On Thursday, a mortar shell exploded in the K1 Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk province in northern Iraq. No casualties were reported, Iraqi security officials said.

Related Stories

An Iranian missile attack on Iraq’s Ain al-Asad air base on Jan. 8 injured dozens of U.S service members. It was in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike in Baghdad that killed Iran’s most powerful general, Qassem Soleimani, on Jan. 3.

The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad has also been a flashpoint amid wider U.S.-Iran tensions in the region, which have played out inside Iraq in recent weeks. Iraqi supporters of an Iran-backed militia stormed the embassy compound Dec. 31, smashing the main door and setting fire to the reception area.

Most Popular on TIME
1
Does the Sound of Noisy Eating Drive You Mad? Here's Why
2
I Spent Five Years Talking to Women Across the U.S. About Pleasure and Desire. Here’s What I Learned About Inequality in the Bedroom
3
The 15 Best Romance Movies to Watch on Netflix Right Now

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories
1
Does the Sound of Noisy Eating Drive You Mad? Here's Why
2
I Spent Five Years Talking to Women Across the U.S. About Pleasure and Desire. Here’s What I Learned About Inequality in the Bedroom
3
The 15 Best Romance Movies to Watch on Netflix Right Now
4
After Cancer Took His Mother, James Allison Taught Our Immune Systems How to Fight It

Related Stories

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE