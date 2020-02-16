Shooting in Connecticut Nightclub Kills 1, Wounds 4

By Tara Law
10:07 AM EST

A 28-year-old man was killed and four other people were wounded in a shooting in a Hartford, Conn., nightclub, police announced early Sunday.

The shooting unfolded at Majestic Lounge in Hartford’s South End neighborhood, police spokesperson Lt. Paul Cicero told the Associated Press.

Two of the surviving victims were male and two were female, Cicero said. One male and one female victim were in surgery as of 7:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, and two other victims were stable, police wrote on Twitter.

Cicero told the Associated Press that the investigation was likely to take a long time.

According to the nightclub’s Facebook page, a “Latin Saturdays” event with a DJ was planned for Saturday evening.

Write to Tara Law at tara.law@time.com.

