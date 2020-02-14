People Could Not Make Heads or Tails of This Viral Dog Photo

The most recent puzzling imagery to spark a social media debate is a photo of wee little animal following its bliss on a bed.

That’s all that was clear though — the viral dog photo shared by 18-year-old Govinda Tagle, a.k.a. Twitter user @govindatagle who is based in Mexico has some people online convinced that they are looking at a pig. It’s definitely a dog, and it’s her friend’s pup, the user tells TIME. Others, though, feel quite certain it must be a goat.

Many users flipped it to put things into focus.

“I just posted the picture because I thought it was funny,” she told TIME. However, trying to gather all the context clues, internet users having some strong feelings, and many people have chimed in.

The strangely captivating photo, which has garnered thousands of likes was shared last month by the Twitter user.

At first glance, it’s an adorable puppy. But, wait, is it an upside down pig. Some people see it as a goat. It all comes down to context, and what’s at the top of the viewer’s mind.

Lucky for everyone, we have some clarity.

Remember when the internet felt pretty strongly that this bird was a bunny?

