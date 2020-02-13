Hope Hicks Is Expected to Return to the White House

In this Feb. 27, 2018 photo, White House Communications Director Hope Hicks, arrives to meet behind closed doors with the House Intelligence Committee, at the Capitol in Washington.
J. Scott Applewhite—AP
By Zeke MIller / AP
10:58 AM EST

(WASHINGTON) — Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump’s most trusted and longest-serving aides, is returning to the White House.

Hicks will be serving as counselor to the president, working with presidential son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity because the announcement had not yet been made public.

She left the White House in 2018 and had been working at the Fox Corporation as executive vice president and chief communications officer.

Hicks did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

