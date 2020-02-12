This Is the Winner of the 2020 Westminster Dog Show

On Tuesday night, New York’s Madison Square Garden really went to the dogs. Quite literally: the stadium was packed with a crowd cheering on their favorites — but not for the Knicks, not Phish, not even Harry Styles. This time, they were assembled for the 144th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. And an hour before midnight, the champion was finally crowned: Siba the standard poodle, a surprise to a crowd rooting for the golden retriever and Havanese fan favorites.

“She just has this confidence in herself, this attitude. She keeps me on her toes. She’s so elegant and full of herself and funny,” Siba’s handler Chrystal Clas told reporters before the big win. Her owners had already decided that it was Siba’s time to retire after this Westminster round, making this win all the sweeter. “We think she’ll be a great mom,” Clas said just after the show finished. Even better: she’ll be retiring to live with Clas and her family, including her two-year-old son, who Clas says loves Siba already.

First held in 1877, the Westminster show is America’s second-longest continuously-held sporting event. (The Kentucky Derby beats it.) And the Dog Show is also Madison Square Garden’s longest continuous tenant, also dating back to 1877. “We’re the oldest and most prestigious. And the fact that we’re in New York City and have such a rich history in New York, that just makes it bigger, because everything’s bigger in New York,” explained the Westminster Kennel Club’s national television spokesperson Gail Miller Bisher to TIME, sitting down just a few minutes before the final evening’s kickoff.

Siba the poodle wins the Non-Sporting group at the 2020 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City at Madison Square Garden on February 11, 2020. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images—2020 Anadolu Agency

But the spirited crowds weren’t assembled in midtown on Tuesday night for the history, although the club’s members and guests did assemble on the front row in black tie attire to honor their past. No, most of the thousands in the Garden were there for the glossy fur, wagging tails and eager personalities of the nation’s top show dogs, who were winnowed down from a field of over 2,500 entrants to only seven. The final contenders for Best in Show: Bourbon the whippet, lean and alert; Conrad the Shetland Sheepdog, whose energy was infectious; Bono the Havanese, a tiny but mighty toy with serious stage presence; Siba the standard poodle, tall and regal; Daniel the golden retriever, an overwhelming crowd favorite; Wilma the boxer, muscled and sleek; and Vinny the wire fox terrier, narrow-faced and perky.

Westminster is unique for its prestige — and its lack of prize money. Winners here are in it for the glory, not the cash. And spectators also have the treat of checking out the dogs backstage during what’s called “benching,” during which the many contestants are set up in rows open to ticket-holders, who can observe the primping and prepping (and plenty of napping) that goes on behind the scenes across the 200 breeds represented at the show. (One new breed was added this year, the Azawakh, after it met the American Kennel Club’s standards of geographic distribution and breed stewardship.) In the behind-the-scenes mayhem, dog fans can pet the prize pups, chat with owners and handlers and ogle the impressive grooming practices.

Golden retriever "Daniel" wins the Sporting Group during the annual Westminster Kennel Club dog show on February 11, 2020 in New York City. Getty Images—2020 Getty Images

Tuesday evening saw a rowdy, packed stadium cheering on fan favorites like the golden retriever, who notched a surprise win. Despite being one of America’s most popular pet breeds, golden retrievers have yet to win top honors here. The dog, Daniel, trotted happily off the ring with his blue ribbon in his mouth. Another early surprise came during the sporting group, when an Irish water dog acted up in front of the judge. She dismissed the pooch in a shocking change of pace for a show that was otherwise drama-free.

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Choose your country United States of America Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, Democratic Republic of Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Faeroe Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Monaco Mongolia Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of Korea Republic of Moldova Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Virgin Islands (U.S.) Virgin Islands (British) Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Please enter a valid email address. Please select your country. I can confirm I have read and accept the Terms Of Use. Please check to proceed. Sign Up Now You may unsubscribe from email communication at any time. See our Privacy Policy for further details. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Usually, as Westminster spokesperson Miller Bisher explained, the dogs aren’t intimidated by the time they reach the big stage. “The judge is really having to look for nuances or finer points: one little thing that’s just a little better than what the others are doing,” she said. “Maybe the dog’s just on that night. They really show well because of the clapping; they know that means positive.”

That was certainly the case for Wilma the boxer, who proudly accepted her top status in the working group. “She feels it,” her handler Michael Shepherd said happily after accepting their prize. “It’s an absolute privilege,” added Vinny’s handler after the wire fox terrier won best in his group. (He was decidedly not a crowd favorite, however, even receiving a few unsportsmanlike boos from the avid watchers. Wire fox terriers have won more Best in Show titles at Westminster than any other breed.)

When all seven finally came out, it was to dramatic music and crowd roars. And after they’d made their rounds and the judge stepped aside to write down his selections, the crowd started up a chant for Daniel, the golden. The runner-up, or “reserve” Best in Show, went to the whippet, Bourbon, to shocked reactions from the crowd. But ultimately it was Siba who received top honors.

Wilma, a Boxer, wins the Working Group during the Westminster Dog Show on February 11, 2020 at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images—©Icon Sportswire (A Division of XML Team Solutions) All Rights Reserved

The final night’s Dog Show is not the only event that Westminster hosts during the four-day competition, however. Besides a junior showmanship competition for younger handlers, the club has also added new events in the last few years — for agility and obedience — that open up the circle of competitors from only purebreds to any kind of pup. “What’s expanding is the fun sports that you can do with the dogs,” Miller Bisher said. “[Those] are awesome, and they allow mixed breeds to enter. We love that, because it’s inclusive.” So while the show’s historic exclusivity won’t be changing too much too soon, there’s hope yet for future mutts, rescues and mixed breeds to find their share of the spotlight.

Write to Raisa Bruner at raisa.bruner@time.com.