Justice Department Sues New Jersey, California and King County, Wash., Over 'Unlawful' Immigration Policies

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced three separate lawsuits on Monday against states and counties that have enacted immigration measures that the agency describes as “unlawful.”

DOJ is suing New Jersey over a directive by the state attorney general that limits state agencies from assisting federal immigration authorities, such as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The state of California is also being sued after Gov. Gavin Newsom passed a state law banning all private detention facilities, including privately run ICE detention centers.

In Washington, King County is being sued over an executive order banning deportation flights from King County International Airport.

The lawsuits come the same day New York state officials announced it was suing the Trump Administration for blocking New Yorkers from Global Entry and other trusted traveler programs — a move the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) says was in response to the state allowing undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses.

In one of its lawsuit, DOJ is specifically targeting New Jersey’s decision not to honor ICE detainer requests, a request to local law enforcement to hold someone in custody if they are determined to be unlawfully present.

“According to the complaint filed today, on multiple occasions last year, New Jersey officials failed to provide information regarding the release dates of aliens who had been charged with or convicted of crimes,” DOJ said in a public statement. “New Jersey’s decision to obstruct federal immigration enforcement by refusing to provide such information is unlawful under the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution.”

In a 2018 announcement, New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal announced state officials should not assist federal immigration authorities unless otherwise required by law. The directive is one of several sanctuary policies that have been enacted by cities, counties and states throughout the country aimed at creating trust between local law enforcement and immigrant communities.

Beginning this year, all privately run detention centers in California were banned, forcing ICE to transport immigrants in custody to facilities out of state, a measure DOJ says is “costly,” “will also heighten security concerns” and “may delay federal proceedings due to the out-of-state relocation of prisoners and detainees.”

Get our Politics Newsletter. Sign up to receive the day's most important political stories from Washington and beyond. Choose your country United States of America Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, Democratic Republic of Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Faeroe Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Monaco Mongolia Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of Korea Republic of Moldova Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Virgin Islands (U.S.) Virgin Islands (British) Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Please enter a valid email address. Please select your country. I can confirm I have read and accept the Terms Of Use. Please check to proceed. Sign Up Now You may unsubscribe from email communication at any time. See our Privacy Policy for further details. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

DOJ claims the state law also “discriminates against the United States by granting exceptions for California that do not apply to the federal government or its contractors.”

The lawsuit against King County, Wash., also claims discrimination against federal contractors. In April 2019, King County executive Dow Constantine issued an order announcing King County International Airport, also known as Boeing Field, would not support transporting unauthorized immigrants for deportation. As a result of the executive order, similar refusals at other airports in the Seattle area forced ICE contractors to travel to Yakima, Wash., for deportations, the lawsuit alleges.

Write to Jasmine Aguilera at jasmine.aguilera@time.com.