When the residents of a few small New Hampshire towns cast their votes at midnight Monday, kicking off the presidential primary season, they will make history. Two residents of Hart’s Location and Dixville Notch will use a voting system designed for people with disabilities—marking the first time any voter has used the accessible system during the first-in-the-nation midnight primary.

Monday’s midnight debut is admittedly a publicity stunt, advocates say. Hart’s Location and Dixville Notch have very few residents, and none of them requested accessible voting machines, according to officials. But the fact that the voting system is available is still significant, and in line with a presidential primary cycle that has brought significantly more attention to disabled voters.

This year is the first year that every polling place in New Hampshire will offer the option of using the new accessible voting system, One4All, according to New Hampshire’s Deputy Secretary of State, David Scanlan.

Midnight voting “highlights the importance of voting, highlights the importance of our participatory democracy,” says Ed Butler, a New Hampshire state representative, who will use One4All in Hart’s Location. “And that should be accessible for every citizen. That includes people who have disabilities or people who have difficulty getting to the polls.” While Butler is not disabled, he has sponsored disability rights legislation in the state legislature and said he wants to be an example for other voters.

Roughly 19% of New Hampshire voters have a disability, according to James Ziegra, a staff attorney at advocacy group Disability Rights Center-New Hampshire, who will be onsite to see Butler’s vote in Hart’s Location. Voter turnout among people with disabilities is typically low due to inaccessible polling places, barriers such as voter ID laws and a lack of engagement from politicians.

New Hampshire was already a leader in accessible voting when it first introduced a version of the One4All system in 2016. But the 2020 system, which has a touch screen, a keyboard and an updated synthetic voice to provide improved audio instructions, offers a marked improvement. While the older version printed voters’ selections onto plain paper, which required elections officials to count the votes by hand, the new version prints onto traditional ballots that can be counted along with the rest of their precinct, improving efficiency and offering voters more privacy. These updates are designed to help people with disabilities cast votes without asking for assistance from poll workers or other helpers.

“This allows people with disabilities to exercise the right to vote privately and independently,” says Ziegra.

The other voter who will use the One4All system at midnight is Leslie Otten, the new developer of the Balsams Resort, who recently moved to Dixville Notch to ensure the unincorporated township could continue holding its midnight tradition. Otten co-founded a nonprofit that offers sports programs for people with disabilities and another that promotes inclusion in grade schools. “This is a privilege to highlight something that’s been an important part of my life for 40 years,” he said on Monday.

Get our Politics Newsletter. Sign up to receive the day's most important political stories from Washington and beyond. Choose your country United States of America Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, Democratic Republic of Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Faeroe Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Monaco Mongolia Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of Korea Republic of Moldova Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Virgin Islands (U.S.) Virgin Islands (British) Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Please enter a valid email address. Please select your country. I can confirm I have read and accept the Terms Of Use. Please check to proceed. Sign Up Now You may unsubscribe from email communication at any time. See our Privacy Policy for further details. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

The tradition of midnight voting in towns such as Hart’s Location, Dixville Notch and Millsfield, New Hampshire began more than 60 years ago mostly due to practical considerations for the residents who lived in these remote areas. Over the decades, it has turned into a media event with local and national press visiting the northern outposts that still vote at midnight.

Advocates say they hope the availability of the One4All machines will encourage more disabled voters to participate in the elections. “I would sincerely hope that everyone would take a really close look at what we’re doing,” Otten says, “and find a way to make sure that every American gets to visit the ballot box.”

Write to Abigail Abrams at abigail.abrams@time.com.