Amazon Wants to Depose Trump Over Loss of Military Contract

By Associated Press
11:40 AM EST

(WASHINGTON) — Amazon wants to depose President Donald Trump over the tech company’s losing bid for a $10 billion military contract.

The Pentagon awarded the cloud computing project to Microsoft in October. Amazon later sued, arguing that Trump’s interference and bias against the company harmed Amazon’s chances of winning the contract.

The company said in a federal court filing in Washington on Monday that Trump has a “well-documented personal animus towards” Amazon, its CEO Jeff Bezos and The Washington Post, which Bezos owns. Amazon says that Trump is the only who can testify about the “totality of his conversations and the overall message he conveyed” about the bidding process.

Amazon is also asking to depose Defense Secretary Mark Esper, former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and other government officials in its filing Monday with the U.S. Court of Federal Claims.

The White House and the Pentagon didn’t immediately return requests for comment Monday.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

