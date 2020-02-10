What do Timothee Chalamet and Margot Robbie have in common? Well, both are Academy Award nominated actors. And now they also share a charming — and well-documented — red carpet incident from Sunday night’s 92nd Academy Awards, featuring a cheeky Chalamet attempt at a photobomb.
When Chalamet sidled up behind Robbie as they were posing for solo glamour shots, he probably didn’t bargain for Robbie noticing so quickly — or responding with delight.
Of course, the moment was short-lived: Robbie is a professional and knew she needed to get back to those individual shots, so she quickly turned Chalamet right around — a rejection performed with love.
All in a red carpet’s work!
Lucky for Robbie, Chalamet accepted defeat, laughing all the way back to his own spot. Oscars season is stressful; thankfully these two gave us a quick break from the pressure.
This year, Robbie was nominated as a supporting actress for her role in Bombshell, where she played a young TV journalist at FOX News trying to find her way during the management of Roger Ailes. At 2018’s Oscars, Chalamet was up for the best actor award for his breakout turn in Call Me By Your Name; he was back this year as part of Greta Gerwig’s Little Women. Now that both actors have experienced the Academy Award snub experience, perhaps they’ll have even more to chat about next time they find themselves on the same red carpet.