Diane Keaton and Keanu Reeves' Iconic Chemistry as Oscars Presenters Inspired Rom-Com Nostalgia

By Mahita Gajanan
9:59 PM EST

Diane Keaton and Keanu Reeves’ crackling chemistry while presenting the award for Best Original Screenplay at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards had viewers clamoring for a sequel to Something’s Gotta Give.

The pair reminisced about the 2003 Nancy Meyers rom-com, in which their characters date each other.

“It’s been a long time since you and I made that movie,” Keaton said. “Remember me in it?”

“Yeah, you were amazing,” Reeves replied, to which Keaton said, “You were amazing.”

“I’ll never forget reading that Nancy Meyers screenplay for the first time,” Reeves said.

“I mean, that was a lot of crying in there, Keanu,” Keaton said. “Lots of laughing and crying and, well, we had some, well, let’s be frank — it was a good time.”

Although Reeves and Keaton’s characters don’t end up together in Something’s Gotta Give (Keaton ultimately chooses Jack Nicholson’s character), their Oscars moment proved that their spark has never gone away.

Even Meyers weighed in:

Write to Mahita Gajanan at mahita.gajanan@time.com.

