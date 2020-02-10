Natalie Portman Is Wearing Her Support For Snubbed Female Directors at the 2020 Oscars

Natalie Portman paid tribute to snubbed female directors with her outfit for the 92nd Annual Academy Awards.

Portman wore a Dior cape embroidered with the names of the female directors who were shut out of the Oscars this year.

“I wanted to recognize the women who were not recognized for their incredible work this year in my subtle way,” the actor told the Los Angeles Times on the red carpet.

The names, embroidered in gold, referenced Lulu Wang (The Farewell), Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers), Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Marielle Heller (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Melina Matsoukas (Queen & Slim), Alma Har’el (Honey Boy), Mati Diop (Atlantics) and Céline Sciamma (Portrait of a Lady on Fire). Despite the number of critically acclaimed films from women, only men were nominated in the Oscars’ Best Director category in 2020.

Portman has previously openly called out the dismissal of female directors—in 2018, she noted the “all-male nominees” while presenting the Best Director at the Golden Globes.

Write to Mahita Gajanan at mahita.gajanan@time.com.