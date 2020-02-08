Majority of New Hampshire Democrats Would Prefer a Meteor Extinguish 'All Human Life' Than Trump Get Re-Elected: Poll

There’s no denying we live in deeply partisan times and a new poll out of New Hampshire exemplifies this divide. Its results say a majority of New Hampshire Democrats said they’d rather “a giant meteor strikes the earth, extinguishing all human life” than President Donald Trump win re-election. Yikes.

The poll was conducted by The University of Massachusetts Lowell between Jan. 28 and Jan. 31, 2020. Online polling organization YouGov polled a data set of 400 likely New Hampshire Democratic primary voters with a margin of error of 6.4%.

Released on Monday, the survey asked voters their opinion of the President. Ninety-five percent of likely Democratic primary voters indicated they disapproved of the job Trump’s doing. And when asked which of the outcomes they would prefer on Nov. 3, 2020, “Donald Trump wins re-election” or “a giant meteor strikes the earth, extinguishing all human life,” 62% chose the meteor.

University of Massachusetts Lowell survey of New Hampshire Democratic primary voters, with an adjusted margin of error of 6.4%. University of Massachusetts Lowell, Center For Public Opinion

The poll found that preference for the eventual Democratic presidential nominee is “wide open:” 23% of likely voters supported Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, 22% supported former Vice President Joe Biden and 19% supported Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, all within the margin of error. The poll concluded the race is “too close to call.” It also found that a large portion of likely voters said they might still change their minds.

We’ll have to wait until November to definitively see what happens.

Write to Madeleine Carlisle at madeleine.carlisle@time.com.