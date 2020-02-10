The 92nd Academy Awards arrived at the end of a relatively short awards season, which kicked off in earnest with the Golden Globes, in early January, cementing frontrunners like Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellweger, 1917 and Parasite. Questions abounded heading into the 2020 Oscars: How would the show fare in it second consecutive hostless year? Could the first South Korean film nominated for Best Picture go all the way? Would Netflix and Joker find continued awards-season success or fizzle out in the end? And how long would Hollywood, and viewers at home, tolerate the lack of recognition for the work of women and people of color before declaring the ceremony altogether irrelevant?
The evening couldn’t address all of these questions, but it would at least offer definitive answers to the question of whose mantels would have some shiny new adornment.
Below, see all the winners of the 2020 Oscars, updating live throughout the evening.
Best Picture
Ford V Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Actor in a Leading Role
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Actress in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Actor in a Supporting Role
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Actress in a Supporting Role
Kathy Bathes, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johnasson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Directing
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon-Ho, Parasite
Costume Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Film Editing
Ford V Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Music (Original Score)
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Short Film (Animated)
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Short Film (Live Action)
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Saria
A Sister
Sound Editing
Ford V Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Sound Mixing
Ad Astra
Ford V Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Animated Feature Film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Cinematography
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Documentary Feature
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Documentary Short Subject
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
International Feature Film
Corpus Christi, Poland
Honeyland, North Macedonia
Les Misérables, France
Pain and Glory, Spain
Parasite, South Korea
Makeup and Hairstyling
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Music (Original Song)
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” — Toy Story 4
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” — Rocketman
“I’m Standing With You” — Breakthrough
“Into the Unknown” — Frozen II
“Stand Up” — Harriet
Visual Effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Production Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite