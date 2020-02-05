Sen. Doug Jones, Vulnerable Alabama Democrat, Says He Will 'Reluctantly' Vote to Convict Trump

Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., holds a news conference to call for a vote on the "FUTURE Act" in the Capitol on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.
BIll Clark––CQ-Roll Call/Getty Images
By Alan Fram / AP
12:29 PM EST

(WASHINGTON) — Alabama Sen. Doug Jones, the most endangered Democrat in this November’s elections, said Wednesday that he will vote to convict President Donald Trump as the Senate impeachment trial reaches its climax.

“After many sleepless nights, I have reluctantly concluded that the evidence is sufficient to convict the president for both abuse of power and obstruction of Congress,” Jones said in a written statement.

Jones’ announcement was significant for Democrats, who are hoping their party will present a united front by unanimously voting to remove Trump from office. That would deny Trump and his GOP allies a campaign season talking point that the Senate’s virtually certain acquittal of Trump was bipartisan.

Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona are among other Democrats being closely watched for their votes later Wednesday.

It would take 67 votes in the Republican-dominated Senate — two-thirds of senators — to remove Trump. No Republicans have indicated so far that they will vote to convict.

Related Stories

Jones had long indicated that he’d been troubled by Trump’s actions pressuring Ukraine to seek harmful information on political foe Joe Biden.

Even so, Jones faces reelection this fall from a heavily Republican state that Trump carried by 28 percentage points in 2016. Many people didn’t rule out that the former federal prosecutor might decide to acquit Trump on at least one of the two counts.

Jones said the impeachment article accusing Trump of obstructing Congress’ investigation of his behavior gave him the most trouble. He said Wednesday that while he wished House investigators had pushed harder for more documents and witnesses, “I believe the president deliberately and unconstitutionally obstructed Congress by refusing to cooperate with the investigation in any way.”

He said he believes “the evidence clearly proves” that Trump was guilty of the first count of abusing his power.

Most Popular on TIME
1
Why Dem Congresswomen Are Wearing White Again
2
Tesla Stock Is Going Absolutely Bonkers — But Nobody’s Really Sure Why
3
A Plane Broke Into Pieces After Skidding Off a Turkish Runway. Passengers Escaped Through Its Cracks

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories
1
Why Dem Congresswomen Are Wearing White Again
2
Tesla Stock Is Going Absolutely Bonkers — But Nobody’s Really Sure Why
3
A Plane Broke Into Pieces After Skidding Off a Turkish Runway. Passengers Escaped Through Its Cracks
4
The Current State of the Internet Is Flowing With Memes of Nancy Pelosi Ripping President Trump's Speech at the State of the Union

Related Stories

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE