A Plane Broke Into Pieces After Skidding Off a Turkish Runway. Passengers Escaped Through Its Cracks

By Associated Press
11:41 AM EST

(ANKARA, Turkey) — A plane skidded off the runway Wednesday at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen Airport, crashing into a field and breaking into pieces. Passengers were seen evacuating through cracks in the plane and authorities said some had been injured.

Television footage showed serious damage to the plane, with the fuselage appearing to be broken into three pieces. NTV television reported that the plane caught fire after skidding but said it had been extinguished.

The plane, belonging to the low-cost airline Pegasus, arrived from the city of Izmir, private NTV television reported. Transportation Ministry says it carried 177 passengers on board but that no one has been killed in what it called a “rough landing.”

According to flight tracking website Flightradar24, the plane is a Boeing 737.

NTV television quoted Transportation Minister Mehmet Cahit Turhan as saying some passengers were injured. He says emergency crews are still evacuating some passengers from the wreck but most of them evacuated on their own.

The airport was shut down and flights were being diverted to Istanbul’s main airport, he said.

Most Popular on TIME
1
Why Dem Congresswomen Are Wearing White Again
2
Tesla Stock Is Going Absolutely Bonkers — But Nobody’s Really Sure Why
3
The Current State of the Internet Is Flowing With Memes of Nancy Pelosi Ripping President Trump's Speech at the State of the Union

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories
1
Why Dem Congresswomen Are Wearing White Again
2
Tesla Stock Is Going Absolutely Bonkers — But Nobody’s Really Sure Why
3
The Current State of the Internet Is Flowing With Memes of Nancy Pelosi Ripping President Trump's Speech at the State of the Union
4
Sen. Doug Jones, Vulnerable Alabama Democrat, Says He Will 'Reluctantly' Vote to Convict Trump
EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE