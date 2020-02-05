Jay Z Says He and Beyoncé Sitting During the National Anthem 'Actually Wasn't' a Protest

Getty Images for Global Citizen—2018 Kevin Mazur
By Cady Lang
12:44 PM EST

Although Jay-Z and Beyoncé sitting during the singing of the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIV may have appeared like a form of peaceful protest, according to the rap mogul, “it really wasn’t.”

The power couple became a topic of discussion after a clip of them and their 8-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, sitting during the National Anthem went viral, with many online finding parallels between their sitting and the kneeling of Colin Kaepernick in protest of police brutality.

During a TMZ clip of an appearance at Columbia University on Tuesday, Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter set the record straight on the supposed protest.

“It actually wasn’t. Sorry,” he said. “It really wasn’t. What happened was, it was not premeditated at all.”

Jay-Z explained that they were sitting because they were discussing Lovato’s performance.

“So, the whole time we’re sitting there and we’re talking about the performance,” he said, noting that he would not make his daughter be part of a protest.

Related Stories

Jay-Z, who has been a vocal supporter of Kaepernick, faced criticism in the past year after his company Roc Nation announced a partnership with the NFL, which includes producing the Super Bowl halftime show. The rapper and businessman pointed to the 2020 halftime show, which starred Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, as a different form of protest.

“We were making the biggest, loudest protest of all,” he said. “Given the context, I didn’t have to make a silent protest.”

 

Most Popular on TIME
1
Why Dem Congresswomen Are Wearing White Again
2
Tesla Stock Is Going Absolutely Bonkers — But Nobody’s Really Sure Why
3
Sen. Doug Jones, Vulnerable Alabama Democrat, Says He Will 'Reluctantly' Vote to Convict Trump

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories
1
Why Dem Congresswomen Are Wearing White Again
2
Tesla Stock Is Going Absolutely Bonkers — But Nobody’s Really Sure Why
3
Sen. Doug Jones, Vulnerable Alabama Democrat, Says He Will 'Reluctantly' Vote to Convict Trump
4
The Current State of the Internet Is Flowing With Memes of Nancy Pelosi Ripping President Trump's Speech at the State of the Union

Related Stories

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE