Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Other Democrats Plan to Boycott President Trump's State of the Union Address

At least seven Democratic members of Congress, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, reportedly plan to boycott President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address on Tuesday evening.

It’s not the first time a public ceremony involving Trump has led to boycotts from Democrats. At least 11 Democratic lawmakers boycotted Trump’s first State of the Union address in 2018 and around 60 legislators boycotted his inauguration.

Ocasio-Cortez said she will not attend the State of the Union so her presence at the ceremony will not “normalize Trump’s lawless conduct.”

“This is a deeply personal decision for each member to make, and a choice I did not take lightly,” she said on Twitter.

Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley also said she will boycott tonight’s event, calling it a “sham.”

California Rep. Maxine Waters said she would not be at the ceremony “to hear the message of an IMPEACHED president.” Waters has previously boycotted Trump’s State of the Union and did not attend his inauguration.

Texas Rep. Al Green also said he would not attend and said the state of the House, Senate and Union are divided because of an “unapologetically bigoted president.”

Tennessee Rep. Steve Cohen said he will not attend because he does not believe Trump is “worthy of the dignity and respect accorded to his predecessors.”

Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson and Oregon Rep. Earl Blumenauer are also reportedly boycotting the event, according to The Hill. Both reps. have previously boycotted Trump’s State of the Union.

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar is taking a different approach to signal her “resistance” to the President. “I am attending on behalf of all of those targeted by this president to say, ‘We are greater than hate,'” Omar said.

