Missing Kayaker Found Floating Alive After His Cell Phone Washes Up in Florida Everglades

By Associated Press
12:12 PM EST

(NAPLES, Fla.) — A kayaker who went missing during a solo trip in the Florida Everglades was found alive after his cell phone washed up on a riverbank and authorities were able to recover data showing where he’d been.

A helicopter crew then spotted Mark Miele, 67, and led a marine unit to his location, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook. He was being treated Monday afternoon at a Naples hospital.

Miele embarked on a solo kayaking trip in Everglades National Park on Jan. 22 and was due back Jan. 29, officials said. He never returned, but a bag containing his wallet and phone washed up Sunday on the bank of the Lopez River. National Park Service rangers found the belongings and asked the sheriff’s office to assist in a search.

Deputies downloaded data from Miele’s phone Sunday night, officials said. His most recent location had been recorded Friday, giving the sheriff’s aviation unit a place to target its search. A helicopter crew eventually spotted Miele floating in the water face-up and wearing a life jacket several miles from where his belongings were found. Boats soon reached the area and took Miele to safety.

Officials didn’t immediately say how or when Miele lost his kayak.

