1 Student Dead, Multiple Others Injured After Being Hit by a Truck Outside Oklahoma High School

One person is dead and at least 5 others are injured after a vehicle hit students outside of a high school in Oklahoma in what police are calling a “serious accident.”

Sgt. Jeremy Lewis, a spokesperson for the Moore Police Department, tells TIME that six students were struck outside the Moore High School in Moore, Okla., at about 4:30 p.m. Aside from the one fatality, multiple others are in critical condition. One student had to be flown from the scene to a hospital, according to police.

Lewis said the suspect left the scene after the accident and was later found by police and put into custody. Officers are currently investigating the scene.

Lewis say it’s unclear if it was an intentional act by the suspect.

