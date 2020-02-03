2 Dead, 1 Injured in Shooting at Texas A&M-Commerce

At least two people are dead after a Monday shooting at Texas A&M-Commerce, about 70 miles north east of Dallas. A third victim has been hospitalized, according to the university.

Students and faculty were instructed to shelter in place and the Texas A&M-Commerce University Police Department has stationed officers throughout the campus. The shooting occurred at a residence hall on campus that is still closed off to the public, according to the university. Classes have been cancelled for the remainder of the day. The university police were unable to provide further details.

A shooting at a nearby off-campus party in October last year also resulted in 2 dead, but left 12 injured.

