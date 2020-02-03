1,400 Pounds of Shark Fins Seized at Miami Port: Officials

In this file photo, dried shark fins are displayed at a stand for sale at the beach of Hann, Dakar, on July 22, 2019. Wildlife inspectors seized 1,400 pounds of shark fins at a Miami port, officials said on Monday.
Seyllou—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
2:22 PM EST

(MIAMI) — Wildlife inspectors seized 1,400 pounds (635 kilograms) of shark fins at a Miami port, officials said on Monday.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said the shipment of dried fins arrived in 18 boxes and was believed to have originated in South America, and likely bound for Asia.

Officials estimated the total commercial value to be between $700,000 and $1 million.

Tens of millions of sharks are killed each year by smugglers who cut the fins from live animals, according to conservation groups. They are often turned into shark fin soup, considered a Chinese delicacy.

