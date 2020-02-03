All the Points Go to the Extremely Devoted A-Rod's Instagram Fiancée Masterclass at Super Bowl 2020

By Cady Lang
10:38 AM EST

Alex Rodriguez proved himself to be the ultimate Instagram “husband” once again with his extremely enthusiastic and adoring support of his fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, as she performed during the Super Bowl LIV halftime show.

While it could have been easy for any fan or viewer to notice A-Rod while Jennifer Lopez stunned the Super Bowl audience with her incredible choreography, singing, and sparkling costumes, you’d be remiss to overlook her main squeeze’s extreme and very cute devotion to her during the halftime show, something he’s demonstrated on countless red carpets and social events.

In a series of posts on his social media channels, the former professional baseball player shared how proud he was of Jennifer Lopez, along with clips of him expressing his excitement while on the field after the performance.

“AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT!” he wrote from his Twitter account, along with a selfie video of him after the show was over. “Wow, that was so fun! I’m so proud of you, Jen!”

The happy couple began dating in 2017 and got engaged in March of 2019. While they haven’t tied the knot yet, it appears that A-Rod has figured out how to fulfill the perfect Instagram husband duties already.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.

