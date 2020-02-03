The Super Bowl 2020 Shakira Memes Don't Lie and This Reference You May Have Missed Is Perfecto

By Ashley Hoffman
8:00 AM EST

If Shakira’s Super Bowl 2020 glittery red number that burned up the proceedings on the stage at the halftime show seemed a tad familiar to you, you would be right on the money.

In Shakira’s Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show performance at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami that got tongues wagging, she wore a glittery getup with matching boots — as one does when one is stunting on the world’s biggest stage on one’s 43rd birthday.

And as she opened the show, in which she cycled through smash hits like “Whenever, Wherever” and “Hips Don’t Lie,” fans on Twitter were quick to point out the similarities between her presentation and her 2016 Zootopia character.

Of course, this was not lost on the internet because you can’t sneak an overt reference by Twitter, and no one sleeps on a mammal metropolis movie connection.

Related Stories

In the animated Disney flick, Shakira voices the character Gazelle who performs for the fans resplendent in a crimson two piece, just as Shakira did in her incendiary show with Jennifer Lopez. In the movie, she raises her voice with a message of peace. Sounds on-brand to us.

See some of the Shakira Zootopia memes below.

Previously, the internet seized on The Simpsons’ apparent clairvoyance when it came to “predicting” Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl Halftime show in 2017.

Most Popular on TIME
1
The Internet Rushes to Make a Meme Out of This Magical Shakira Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show Moment
2
The Biggest Moments of the Super Bowl Halftime Show
3
These Were the Best Super Bowl 2020 Commercials

Write to Ashley Hoffman at Ashley.Hoffman@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories
1
The Internet Rushes to Make a Meme Out of This Magical Shakira Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show Moment
2
The Biggest Moments of the Super Bowl Halftime Show
3
These Were the Best Super Bowl 2020 Commercials
4
The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Become the World’s Largest Work-From-Home Experiment

Related Stories

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE