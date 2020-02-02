Bong Joon Ho's Parasite Wins Top Honor at Writers Guild Awards

Cho Yeo‑jeong in "Parasite."
Courtesy of NEON + CJ Entertainment
By Associated Press
10:25 AM EST

(BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.) — Parasite has continued its march through Hollywood’s awards season by winning the best original screenplay honor at Saturday’s Writers Guild Awards.

The Nazi satire Jojo Rabbit took home the best adapted screenplay honor.

The Writers Guild Awards were roughly a week before the Academy Awards, where both films will compete in the best picture category.

The Parasite win went to Bong Joon Ho, who is also the film’s director and Han Jin Won. Taika Waititi won for Jojo Rabbit, a film he also directed and starred in.

HBO swept the top television awards, winning the drama category for Succession, the comedy category for Barry and the best new series honor of Watchmen.

The premium cable network’s limited series also won the original long form prize, while FX’s Fosse/Verdon won the adapted long form award.

Saturday’s awards were handed out in concurrent ceremonies in New York and Beverly Hills, California.

