Corona Kluger

By Jeffrey Kluger
9:47 AM EST

Pandemics are perversely democratic things. They are nasty things, lethal things, yes, but give them this, they don’t discriminate. No matter your age, race, gender, region—no matter your very species in some cases—you’re probably a part of the pathogenic constituency. It’s a global kind of kumbaya—even if it’s the kind that can kill you.

That human collectivism—a universal response to a universal threat—is newly and powerfully evident in the face of the now-global outbreak of coronavirus. As of February 1, there have been 250 deaths, nearly 12,000 diagnosed cases, and a virus that emerged in a single city in China—Wuhan—indeed, in a single crowded market in that single city, has now spread world wide, with cases in TK NUMBER of countries across the Pacific rim as well as in Europe, the Middle east and the U.S.

“During an outbreak, it takes only a few links to make the global population fully connected,” says Justin lessler, associate professor of epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. “The last time a population was fully isolated was in the 15th century when the Spaniards came to the Americas and brought smallpox with them.”

Half a millennium on, the behavior of viruses hasn’t changed, but the behavior of their human hosts and victims has. If the response to new corona outbreak is showing anything, it’s that in an era of nativism, nationalism and a seeming breakdown of civility itself, we are actually getting better and better, smarter and smarter—and even kinder and kinder—at joining hands to battle a bug that threatens us all.

If there’s one thing that that gives the current coronavirus an edge that pandemics of earlier eras didn’t, it’s our new and growing state of human interconnectedness—with global air travel a force multiplier.

 

Most Popular on TIME
1
CDC to Quarantine Plane from Wuhan
2
Can Face Masks Prevent Coronavirus? Experts Say That Depends
3
‘You’ve Got to Have Purpose’

Write to Jeffrey Kluger at jeffrey.kluger@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories
1
CDC to Quarantine Plane from Wuhan
2
Can Face Masks Prevent Coronavirus? Experts Say That Depends
3
‘You’ve Got to Have Purpose’
4
Inside the Company That’s Developing the First Coronavirus Vaccine

Related Stories

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE