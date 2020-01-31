People Have Taken Note of How Much This Mom on Instagram Looks Like Meghan Markle

By Megan McCluskey
10:57 AM EST

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex may have returned to Canada following her and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex’s announcement that they are stepping back as “senior” royals, but if the royal family ever needs someone who might be able to tap in for her, the internet has found their woman.

After Instagram user Akeisha Land recently shared a few photos of herself on an account usually reserved for pictures of her daughter Greyson, people began flocking to her page to comment on how eerily similar she looks to Meghan Markle.

“Meghan Markle’s twin!” one Instagrammer wrote followed by another who added, “Even i had to sit here and say to myself …. ‘ain’t that Meghan?'”

People feel the resemblance is truly uncanny and has even prompted Land to say that she would be willing to pose as Markle for some professional lookalike work.

“I was joking and told one of the commenters on my post I need to reach out to her people and tell them if they ever need a doppelgänger,” she told E! News.

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@time.com.

