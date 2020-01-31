With four days to go until the Iowa caucuses, Bernie Sanders unveiled a proposed disability policy on Friday, joining nearly every other top Democratic presidential candidate in spotlighting the concerns of a historically marginalized group.

People with disabilities make up one quarter of the U.S. adult population, but they have in the past received little attention from politicians seeking the White House. This cycle has been markedly different, with at least seven current and former Democratic candidates releasing disability policies in the past few months, and many involving disabled people in shaping those ideas. Former Vice President Joe Biden is the only remaining top-polling candidate who has not yet released a plan.

While disability rights advocates have expressed some support for many of the other Democratic candidates’ proposals — particularly Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s, which was released earlier this month — Sanders’ plan is the most ambitious. His proposed policy, which opens by declaring that “disability rights are civil rights,” is wide-ranging and covers issues including health care, employment, Social Security, education, environmental justice, housing, immigration, incarceration, technology and voting.

“Nearly thirty years after the ADA, it is unacceptable that people with disabilities do not enjoy full equality and inclusion everywhere in America, and we will not wait to advance disability rights,” Sanders said in a statement. “This is an issue of fundamental civil rights. Every person with a disability deserves the right to live in their community and have the support they need to thrive. This right must be available to all, free of waiting lists and means tests. It is our moral responsibility to make it happen.”

The idea of ensuring that people with disabilities are included in their communities is core to disability advocates’ vision, and Sanders mentions the goal throughout the 13,000 word document. The plan begins by outlining a number of steps Sanders would take using executive action, including appointing an Attorney General who would aggressively enforce the Supreme Court’s Olmstead v. L.C. decision that requires states to offer services to disabled people in integrated settings.

“Starting off with community integration shows that the Sanders campaign is clearly in touch with the energy and priorities of the grassroots,” says Rebecca Cokley, director of the Center for American Progress’s Disability Justice Initiative, who advised Sanders on his plan and has also worked with other candidates, including Warren.

Some ideas in Sanders plan echo his fellow Democrats’ proposals. Many of the other candidates, including Warren, Biden, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Amy Klobuchar, have called for fully funding the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act and ending the sub-minimum wage, a policy that allows employers to pay some people with disabilities very low wages as an enticement to hire them.

Also like Warren, Sanders promises to create a National Office of Disability Coordination to oversee disability policy. In another similarity with Warren, his plan delves into detail of how he would reform the Social Security Disability Insurance and Supplemental Security Income programs, saying he would eliminate asset limits and get rid of penalties that make it tough for some people with disabilities to get married and keep those benefits. Where Warren’s plan promised to raise the SSI benefit to match the federal poverty line, Sanders’ plan would push it to 125% of the federal poverty line.

Get our Politics Newsletter. Sign up to receive the day's most important political stories from Washington and beyond. Choose your country United States of America Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, Democratic Republic of Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Faeroe Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Monaco Mongolia Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of Korea Republic of Moldova Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Virgin Islands (U.S.) Virgin Islands (British) Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Please enter a valid email address. Please select your country. I can confirm I have read and accept the Terms Of Use. Please check to proceed. Sign Up Now You may unsubscribe from email communication at any time. See our Privacy Policy for further details. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Sanders also details the ways his signature Medicare for All legislation would help people with disabilities, providing not only free health care but also long-term services and supports in people’s homes and communities as opposed to institutions.

Sanders’ disability plan includes sections on immigration, criminal justice reform, housing and transportation—topics that often impact people with disabilities. The plan, for example, promises to pass disaster preparedness legislation, create a $40 billion Climate Justice Resiliency Fund, establish an office dedicated to climate resiliency for people with disabilities and ensure that the Green New Deal’s implementation takes disabled Americans into account.

Cokley said that Sanders’ plan stands out from the crowd in part because it includes disability rights in addressing climate change. “I’m struck by Sanders’ ability to think through how to make the Green New Deal inclusive of the disability community,” she said.

Before Sanders released his specific agenda aimed at people with disabilities, he had already mentioned disability rights on his campaign website and throughout many of his other policy plans. This new policy notes that it consulted a number of disability advocates and experts, something that Warren emphasized as well.

Disability advocates have expressed enthusiasm for the increased engagement this cycle, while continuing to press the candidates to explain their policies and answer questions through accessible forums such as Twitter chats. Warren and Buttigieg, as well as former HUD Secretary Julián Castro, who dropped out of the race in early January, have held such chats, and the founders of the popular #CripTheVote hashtag have made clear they would like to welcome other candidates, including Sanders, to do so in the future.

People with disabilities have not always voted at high rates, but their turnout surged during the 2018 midterms. Experts say the increased engagement from politicians this year could mean more people with disabilities will vote in 2020, and Sanders’ plan is the latest example of efforts that could make that happen.

Write to Abigail Abrams at abigail.abrams@time.com.