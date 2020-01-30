Nearly everyone who has wanted an ice cold beverage have experienced this disappointment: opening up the freezer to discover there’s a lack of cubes to cool your delicious sips.

It’s a letdown.

But is it also totally avoidable? On Twitter, one user who goes by @SeattleSloth_ has an ice hack for an icier, endlessly cool existence. They proposed that you simply remove the trays to allow for a limitless supply of ice in your freezer. That way, you can load your freezer wall to wall with ice cubes piled high, and nothing will stand in the way of cool drinks. This would require giving up all the precious storage space that could be used for frozen leftovers, vegetables, ice cream and the like. But if it’s ice you really need to help you quench your thirst, it’s perfect.

“Sell the ice by the pound and pay off your electric bill,” the Twitter user jokingly proposed.

It has clearly picked up some steam as 250,000 people have liked the comical and the “pro tip.”

“This is an avalanche waiting to happen,” one user wrote. “We can probably fix the melting ice caps with this,” another user cracked.

Stay frosty.

Write to Ashley Hoffman at Ashley.Hoffman@time.com.