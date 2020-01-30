Trump Administration Hits Russian Railway With Sanctions Over Passenger Service to Crimea

A double-decker Tavria passenger train set to run between Moscow and the Crimean city of Simferopol is seen at Kazansky Station, Russia on Nov. 8, 2019.
Stanislav Krasilnikov—TASS/Getty Images
9:30 PM EST

(WASHINGTON) — The Trump administration on Wednesday imposed sanctions on a Moscow-based private railway company that last month opened passenger service between Russia and Crimea, a Ukrainian peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014.

The sanctions target Grand Service Express, its CEO and seven people who were slapped with European Union sanctions earlier in the week for their role in organizing Russian local elections on Crimea in September. The EU and the U.S. imposed economic sanctions on Russia after the annexation and refuse to recognize Moscow’s authority over the region.

The Treasury Department handed down the new sanctions two days before Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is due in Kyiv to meet with the Ukrainian president and other officials. They may be intended to send a message of support from the Trump administration during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump over his dealings with Ukraine.

“Treasury’s action, taken in close coordination with our international allies and partners, reiterates our unwavering support for restoring free and fair democratic processes in Crimea,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

Related Stories

The sanctions may also serve to reduce the sting of Pompeo’s recent disparaging comment about Ukraine. Following an interview last week with NPR reporter Mary Louise Kelly, she said he shouted obscenities at her for asking about Ukraine and asked whether she thought Americans really cared about the country.

The railway connection to Crimea was inaugurated in late December by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who rode a train across the 12-mile (19-kilometer) bridge. The project is intended to bolster links between Russia and Crimea by increasing the transport of cargo and encouraging the flow of tourists.

Most Popular on TIME
1
Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 170 in China
2
Americans Trapped in Wuhan Angry With U.S.
3
We Can Only Process Kobe Bryant's Death by Being Honest About His Life

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories
1
Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 170 in China
2
Americans Trapped in Wuhan Angry With U.S.
3
We Can Only Process Kobe Bryant's Death by Being Honest About His Life
4
'Look at the Sizes of That Thing.' Colorado Sheriff Department's Confusing Boulder Description is Ruling Social Media

Related Stories

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE