Politician Apologizes After Calling Irish Prime Minister 'Autistic'

Irish Senator Catherine Noone has apologized after calling Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar “autistic.”

“He’s uncomfortable socially and he doesn’t always get the in-between bits,” Noone reportedly said while canvassing in Dublin, after being asked what she thought of Varadkar’s performance in a recent debate. (Ireland is holding a general election on Feb. 8, with Varadkar’s standing as Prime Minister, or Taoiseach, seen as potentially vulnerable.) As quoted in Irish newspaper The Times, Noone also said that Varadkar was “autistic like,” and that “he’s on the spectrum, there’s no doubt about it.”

Noone and Varadakar are both members of Fine Gael, a liberal-conservative party in Ireland.

During the debate in question, Varadkar had been asked to respond to criticism that he does not “show empathy” on social issues, and with regards to the issue of homelessness specifically. “I care about this country. I probably can’t put it into words as well as my opponent, but I do it with my actions,” Varadkar responded. “I show my empathy through the work I do.”

While Noone initially denied having used the word autistic, she later released an apology after she was told a tape existed of her making the comment. In the statement, Noone said she recognized that her choice of language was “inexcusable and wrong.” She added that she was “unequivocally” apologizing.

Varadkar has accepted Noone’s apology, saying “she has withdrawn her remarks and apologized. That’s good enough for me.”

Varadkar, however, reiterated the importance of showing respect to people with autism, noting his government’s efforts to raise awareness thereof. “We all need to be very aware and very respectful of people who have autism, people who are on the autism spectrum, that those terms should never be used in a pejorative way at all,” he said in a statement.

Adam Harris, the CEO of AsIAm, Ireland’s national Autism charity and advocacy organization, was not as forgiving. “It’s a huge disappointment,” Harris tells TIME. “It’s an example of misconceptions [that] can create real boundaries for autistic people.”

AsIAm’s Deputy Chief Executive Fiona Ferris had earlier described Noone’s comment as “shocking” and “completely unacceptable” during a radio interview. Ireland’s Minister of State for Disability Issues, Finian McGrath, also condemned Noone’s comments, saying they were “ill informed and extremely damaging.”

“I didn’t mean it in the sense of the actual illness or anything,” Noone told The Times. “I just mean he can be a bit wooden and lacking in empathy.”

Autism is not widely considered an “illness,” as Noone described it, but a “spectrum disorder” or condition, per advocacy organization Autism Speaks, which can affect autistic people in a number of different ways — though in many cases, alongside “medical issues.” And the idea that people with autism lack emotion is also a harmful stereotype, Harris notes. “Autistic people do not lack empathy,” Harris tells TIME “They may display empathy in a different way, but that does not mean it’s lacking.”

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Choose your country United States of America Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, Democratic Republic of Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Faeroe Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Monaco Mongolia Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of Korea Republic of Moldova Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Virgin Islands (U.S.) Virgin Islands (British) Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Please enter a valid email address. Please select your country. I can confirm I have read and accept the Terms Of Use. Please check to proceed. Sign Up Now You may unsubscribe from email communication at any time. See our Privacy Policy for further details. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Harris adds that negative personal characteristics should not be attributed to autism.

“It’s these stereotypes that can lead to exclusion, stigma and mental health challenges,” he says.

Contact us at editors@time.com.