Hunting for a new show to binge? Amazon Prime Video is rolling out a new series Feb. 21 — and it has Al Pacino in a starring role and Jordan Peele (Get Out, Us) as executive producer. Created by David Weil, Hunters tells the fictional story of a squad of Nazi hunters in 1970s New York.
The Amazon original movie Honey Boy, which had a theatrical release in November 2019, is available on the streamer on Feb. 7. The film, directed by Alma Har’el and written by Shia LaBeouf, is a semi-autobiographical depiction of LaBeouf’s own life. The writer stars as an on-screen version of his real-life father, with Lucas Hedges playing a stand-in for LaBeouf as an adult and Noah Jupe for him as a child.
If you missed Awkwafina’s Golden Globe-winning performance in Lulu Wang’s The Farewell: rejoice! The film is available on Amazon on Feb. 12. The same goes for Tom Hanks’ turn as Fred Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and Scarlett Johansson in Jojo Rabbit, both of which can be rented or purchased on Amazon Prime on Feb. 4.
Related Stories
In addition to the original content, Amazon is adding some older romantic movies just in time for Valentine’s Day, including Bridget Jones’s Diary and Ghost.
Here’s everything new on Amazon Prime Video in February 2020.
Here are the new Amazon Prime originals in February 2020
Available Feb. 7
Honey Boy
All or Nothing: The Philadelphia Eagles
Clifford: Season 1B
If You Give a Mouse a Cookie Valentine’s Day Special
Pete the Cat Valentine’s Day Special
Available Feb. 21
Hunters
Here are the TV shows and movies streaming on Amazon Prime in February 2020
Available Feb. 1
Beat the Devil
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Buffalo ’66
Captain Kronos — Vampire Hunter
Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’
Crashing Through Danger
Dick Tracy
Earth Girls Are Easy
Emergency Landing
Father Steps Out
Ghost
Guess What We Learned in School Today?
High Voltage
Judgment Day
Little Tough Guy
Lord of War
Magic Mike
National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie
National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2
North of the Border
People Are Funny
Posledniy Bogatyr
Precious
Southie
Taken Heart
The Big Lift
The Fabulous Dorseys
The Last Stand
The Little Princess
The Man Who Could Cheat Death
The Spy Next Door
Touched With Fire
Counterpart: Seasons 1 and 2
Escape at Dannemora: Season 1
Available Feb. 2
Tyler Perry’s a Madea Family Funeral
Available Feb. 3
The Cabin in The Woods
Available Feb. 4
Jallikattu
Available Feb. 5
Warrior
Available Feb. 6
Disaster Movie
Available Feb. 9
Alive
Available Feb. 12
The Farewell
Available Feb. 15
American Ultra
Danger Close
Available Feb. 16
47 Meters Down: Uncaged
Available Feb. 18
Super 8
Available Feb. 21
Ice Princess Lily
Available Feb. 25
Run the Race
Grantchester: Season 4
Here are the movies available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime in February 2020
Available Feb. 4
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Midway
Jojo Rabbit