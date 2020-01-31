Hunting for a new show to binge? Amazon Prime Video is rolling out a new series Feb. 21 — and it has Al Pacino in a starring role and Jordan Peele (Get Out, Us) as executive producer. Created by David Weil, Hunters tells the fictional story of a squad of Nazi hunters in 1970s New York.

The Amazon original movie Honey Boy, which had a theatrical release in November 2019, is available on the streamer on Feb. 7. The film, directed by Alma Har’el and written by Shia LaBeouf, is a semi-autobiographical depiction of LaBeouf’s own life. The writer stars as an on-screen version of his real-life father, with Lucas Hedges playing a stand-in for LaBeouf as an adult and Noah Jupe for him as a child.

If you missed Awkwafina’s Golden Globe-winning performance in Lulu Wang’s The Farewell: rejoice! The film is available on Amazon on Feb. 12. The same goes for Tom Hanks’ turn as Fred Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and Scarlett Johansson in Jojo Rabbit, both of which can be rented or purchased on Amazon Prime on Feb. 4.

In addition to the original content, Amazon is adding some older romantic movies just in time for Valentine’s Day, including Bridget Jones’s Diary and Ghost.

Here’s everything new on Amazon Prime Video in February 2020.

Here are the new Amazon Prime originals in February 2020

Available Feb. 7

Honey Boy

All or Nothing: The Philadelphia Eagles

Clifford: Season 1B

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie Valentine’s Day Special

Pete the Cat Valentine’s Day Special

Available Feb. 21

Hunters

Here are the TV shows and movies streaming on Amazon Prime in February 2020

Available Feb. 1

Beat the Devil

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Buffalo ’66

Captain Kronos — Vampire Hunter

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’

Crashing Through Danger

Dick Tracy

Earth Girls Are Easy

Emergency Landing

Father Steps Out

Ghost

Guess What We Learned in School Today?

High Voltage

Judgment Day

Little Tough Guy

Lord of War

Magic Mike

National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie

National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2

North of the Border

People Are Funny

Posledniy Bogatyr

Precious

Southie

Taken Heart

The Big Lift

The Fabulous Dorseys

The Last Stand

The Little Princess

The Man Who Could Cheat Death

The Spy Next Door

Touched With Fire

Counterpart: Seasons 1 and 2

Escape at Dannemora: Season 1

Available Feb. 2

Tyler Perry’s a Madea Family Funeral

Available Feb. 3

The Cabin in The Woods

Available Feb. 4

Jallikattu

Available Feb. 5

Warrior

Available Feb. 6

Disaster Movie

Available Feb. 9

Alive

Available Feb. 12

The Farewell

Available Feb. 15

American Ultra

Danger Close

Available Feb. 16

47 Meters Down: Uncaged

Available Feb. 18

Super 8

Available Feb. 21

Ice Princess Lily

Available Feb. 25

Run the Race

Grantchester: Season 4

Here are the movies available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime in February 2020

Available Feb. 4

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Midway

Jojo Rabbit

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.