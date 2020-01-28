Chipotle Fined $1.3 Million for More Than 13,000 Child Labor Violations

Officials in Massachusetts fined Chipotle for $1.3 million for 13,253 child labor law violations at the 50 stores across the state. Pictured here, a location in Boston in 2015.
Scott Eisen–Getty Images
By Associated Press
11:12 PM EST

(BOSTON) — Chipotle was hit with a $1.3 million fine over more than 13,000 child labor violations at its Massachusetts restaurants, the state’s attorney general announced Monday.

Attorney General Maura Healey ordered the largest child labor penalty ever issued by the state against the Mexican restaurant chain after finding an estimated 13,253 child labor violations in its more than 50 locations.

“Chipotle is a major national restaurant chain that employs thousands of young people across the country and it has a duty to ensure minors are safe working in its restaurants,” Healey said in a statement. “We hope these citations send a message to other fast food chains and restaurants that they cannot violate our child labor laws and put young people at risk.”

The fine detailed that Chipotle had employees under the age of 18 working past midnight and for more than 48 hours a week. Teenagers told investigators their hours of work were so long that it was preventing them from keeping up with their schoolwork. The company also regularly hired minors without work permits.

The settlement total is closer to $2 million, including penalties for earned sick time violations in which managers granted employees paid time off only for certain illnesses. The violations also include failure to keep accurate records and pay timely wages. Lastly, the company was ordered a voluntary $500,000 payout to a state youth worker fund dedicated to education, enforcement and training.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories

1

What We Know About the Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant
2

Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 106 in China
3

'This Is Huge': Worst Locust Swarm in Decades Destroy Crops in East Africa
4

Teenage Basketball Players and Coaches Among Those Who Died in Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant
EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE